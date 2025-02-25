Car slams into front of Abington Dollar Tree

ABINGTON, Mass. — A Dollar Tree will be closed for the rest of the day after a car slammed into the storefront on Tuesday.

Officials responded to the Bedford Street business just before 3 p.m. for a report of a vehicle into a building.

Arriving companies found a red Toyota leaning against the building with damage to the outer structure and a window pane.

There were no reports of any injuries and the fire chief says the crash appears to be accidental.

The Abington Building Inspector is responding to the scene to see if the store is structurally sound.

