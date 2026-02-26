Car rolls over, becomes stuck in snow on I-95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, Mass. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a snowbank in Boxford on Thursday morning.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m., troopers responded to a vehicle that lost control on I-95 South at Exit 76 ramp in Boxford.

The car needed to be winched out of the snow.

There were no injuries reported, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

