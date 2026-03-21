Car located in Roxbury fatal hit-and-run

BOSTON — The car allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Roxbury on Friday was located.

According to police, around 11:35 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of Southampton Street and Bradston Street for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, with the vehicle fleeing the scene.

Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Collision Team were requested were the scene.

The person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they were later pronounced dead.

Boston Police said the car was located on Saturday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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