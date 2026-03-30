Car fire prompts temporary closure of two lanes on Route 3 in Bedford

BEDFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police and the Bedford fire department responded to a vehicle fire on Route 3 North on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. near exit 73 in Bedford.

Emergency crews temporarily closed the two right lanes of the highway to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire or the following response.

The vehicle involved in the fire was towed from the scene once the flames were extinguished.

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