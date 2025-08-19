Car fire in Lynnfield causes backup during morning commute

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A car fire in Lynnfield caused some backup of traffic during the morning commute.

Videos from Sky 25 show traffic backup on Route 1 in Lynnfield on Tuesday morning.

Crews worked to douse the flames. Two lanes moving northbound were closed.

Boston 25 has reached out to authorities to see if anyone was injured.

Traffic is now moving normally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group