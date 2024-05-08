Car crashes over rock wall at Westford shopping center

WESTFORD, Mass. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing a vehicle over a rock wall at a Westford shopping center on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police around 12:14 p.m., officers responded to the area of 6 Cornerstone Square for the report of a single motor vehicle crash where a vehicle had gone over the rock wall of the Cornerstone Square parking lot on the Route 110 (Littleton Road) side.

The operator was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to police, investigators received many tips that the vehicle was linked to a fatal stabbing in Leominster. Police say there is no link between the vehicle involved in the crash and the stabbing.

The operator of the vehicle was not arrested, but police did remove a hunting/camping-style machete from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by Westford police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

