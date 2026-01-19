Car crashes into building in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — A car crashed into a building in Cambridge on Monday afternoon just before 1 p.m.

The incident occurred on Erie Street.

Police and fire were on the scene investigating, with the car seen completely lodged inside the building.

Boston 25 has reached out to officials for information and is awaiting a response at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

