Car catches fire inside Falmouth garage

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Crews in Falmouth responded to a residence on Shorewood Drive, Monday, for reports of car on fire inside an attached garage.

The fire was called in by a resident at the house shortly before 4 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Crews had to access the garage through the house, due to a lack of exterior garage door hardware, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the vehicle. There was heat damage to the walls of the garage and the house sustained smoke damage, officials say.

The Falmouth Police Department closed down Shorewood Drive shortly after the fire department arrived on scene. The road was reopened at 5:30 p.m., according to police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no injuries, according to officials.

