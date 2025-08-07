Cape Cod man pleads guilty to threatening to murder federal official and their family

BOSTON — A Cape Cod man has pleaded guilty to threatening after threatening to murder a prominent federal official and their family members.

Michael Mahoney, 62, of South Dennis, is charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats to injure another person after placing a call to a relative of a federal official. Mahoney was arrested back on the morning of Wednesday, April 2.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts, around 10:15 p.m. on March 28, a relative of a prominent federal official was having dinner with two other people when they allegedly received a phone call with “No Caller ID.”

Upon answering the phone, the caller, later identified as Mahoney, stated the relative’s full name and then began screaming numerous expletives, stating that he was going to murder the relative, their spouse, and the federal official.

The call lasted roughly 12 seconds, to which Mahoney tried to call back immediately, but the relative did not answer.

Call records obtained from the relative’s phone service provider confirmed that both calls came from Mahoney.

The following day, on March 29, South Dennis Police Officers approached Mahoney’s home. When attempting to contact Mahoney by either knocking on his door or calling his phone, he did not answer.

The charge of transmitting interstate threats to injure another person provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

