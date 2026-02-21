Cape Cod man pleads guilty to having and distributing child porn, feds say

BOSTON — A Cape Cod man has pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography offenses, the U.S. Attorney said.

Laurence Pagnoni, 65, of Provincetown, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge William Young scheduled sentencing for May 12.

Pagnoni was arrested and charged in April 2024.

Prosecutors said a person who had been arrested in a child exploitation sting reported to law enforcement that, in March 2023, Pagnoni distributed child sexual abuse material to him via the online cloud storage platform Mega.

Investigators later determined that Pagnoni had sent thousands of child pornography files to this person, prosecutors said.

During a search of Pagnoni’s home in Provincetown in May 2023, investigators seized several items, including Pagnoni’s cellphone.

During a subsequent search of Pagnoni’s cellphone, investigators found several thousand image files and video files containing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors said the files included at least 51 known series of child sexual abuse material as identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

For the charge of distribution of child pornography, Pagnoni faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

For the charge of possession of child pornography, Pagnoni faces up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

