Cape Cod man accused of threatening to murder ‘prominent’ federal official and their family

BOSTON — A Cape Cod man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to murder a “prominent” federal official and their family.

Michael Mahoney, 62, of South Dennis, is charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats to injure another person after placing a call to a relative of a federal official.

The United States Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts says a relative of a prominent federal official was having dinner with two other people on Friday, March 28, when they allegedly received a phone call with “No Caller ID.”

Police said Mahoney then confirmed the relative’s full name before unleashing a tirade of expletives and stating that he was going to murder the relative, their spouse and the federal official.

‘The US Attorney’s office says the relative who picked up the phone hung up after around 12 seconds while Mahoney was still yelling. Mahoney allegedly called back but the relative did not pick up the phone again.

Call records obtained from the relative’s phone service provider back up the relative’s claims, federal officials say.

Law enforcement officials visited Mahoney at his home in South Dennis the following day, but Mahoney allegedly refused to answer the door or his phone.

Mahoney was arrested Wednesday morning and will appear in federal court in Boston Wednesday afternoon.

The charge of transmitting interstate threats to injure another person provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

