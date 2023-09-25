Canton police auctioning off vintage police cruiser

CANTON, Mass — Canton police are auctioning off a vintage police cruiser to help the local community.

The online auction features a vintage 1965 Ford Galaxie police car and is open to the public. All proceeds will go to the Canton Police Department to help fund safety initiatives for the local community.

According to a release, the funds can be used for new police equipment and initiatives that will help keep the local Canton community safe.

The auction ends on Friday, September 29th and Massachusetts residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7.

The police car has 58,872 miles on it and features a V8 engine that successfully starts and runs.

1965 Ford Galaxie cars have been featured in high-profile movies such as Remember the Titans, Crazy/Beautiful, and Doctor Dolittle. A 1965 Ford Galaxie was also the winner of the 1965 Daytona 500!

For more information and to bid, visit the link here.

