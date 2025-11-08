Canton lab evacuated following liquid nitrogen leak

CANTON, Mass. — A laboratory in Canton was evacuated following a liquid nitrogen leak, Friday morning.

The Canton Fire Department and the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division (Hazmat) responded to the leak at an industrial park on Dan Road, shortly after 10 a.m.

People inside the building evacuated prior to the department’s arrival, officials say.

The cause of the leak was determined to be a malfunctioning relief valve on a 60-gallon tank, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Crews say they moved the tank to the rear of the building’s parking lot and emptied it. A chemical truck then removed the tank.

“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the incident, but environmental damage was determined to be minimal since the Earth’s atmosphere already contains roughly 78 percent nitrogen,” according to the Canton Fire Department.

Canton liquid nitrogen tank

