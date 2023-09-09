‘Can’t make sense of it’: Vigil held for Worcester teen who died after eating spicy chip

WORCESTER, Mass — Wet, stormy weather held off long enough for a tribute to Harris Wolobah who died unexpectedly last Friday.

His family didn’t address how he died instead they focused on how he brought people together, as a crowd gathered to remember him.

Family, friends, and coaches held candles in memory of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah. His mother, held up by family, was overcome with grief. His aunt spoke to the dozens of people who filled Newton Square in Worcester.

“Your presence is a testament to the incredible impact Harris had on our lives,” said Harris’ aunt. “I can’t make sense of it; I don’t know if any of us can.”

Harris died last Friday after eating a highly spicy chip made with some of the hottest peppers in the world. His family said he died from complications from eating that chip. He ate it as part of the “One Chip Challenge” promoted by the chip maker Paqui. The company has now pulled the chip from shelves saying the challenge is intended for adults, but they’ve seen an increase in teens and others not heeding the warnings on the package.

“In this moment of grief in darkness we seek light,” said a pastor.

Friday night, it was about remembering the teen who was a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School and loved basketball.

“It really was a honor and a privilege to know this fine young man,” said a coach.

“Basketball wasn’t just a sport it was his world,” said the aunt.

As the tears came, so did the rain which brought the vigil to a close.

“He cherished being part of a team of something greater than himself just like tonight.”

Saturday, Harris’ basketball coach is running a co-ed basketball workout in his honor at St. Bernard’s in Worcester.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group