‘Can’t even verbally tell us’: Dorchester family alleges teacher abused child on autism spectrum

BOSTON — The family of a non-verbal 4-year-old boy is demanding answers after they believe the child was abused by his teacher at Joseph Lee K-8 School in Dorchester.

They told Boston 25 News that they were contacted by the Department of Children and Families about the investigation last Wednesday.

The boy’s family, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes the alleged abuse happened last Monday and questions why they were not contacted directly by the school.

The child’s mother filed a report with Boston Police after learning about it from DCF.

“She kneeled on his back with her knees and pinned him down on his arms,” said the child’s aunt. “She should definitely not be a teacher.”

A Boston Police report said the child’s mother alleged that the teacher “did grab the child by his arms and slammed him to the floor.”

She said the boy was “restrained by his legs and fingers were either stepped on or pinched.”

She also told police she believes “this is not the first time that the suspect has been physical with the children in her class.”

“He can’t even verbally tell us what’s wrong. He doesn’t speak,” added the child’s aunt. “The fact that you did this to a kid who can’t say I’m hurt speaks volumes about a person like her.”

The family believes someone at the school reported the incident to DCF.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Boston Public School district and has not yet received a comment.

We’re not identifying the teacher who’s being investigated because no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

