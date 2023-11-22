Can you guess Massachusetts’ most popular Thanksgiving side this year?

If you want to end squabbling for sides with family members this Thanksgiving, point to the data.

While corn casserole has won the hearts of most Americans, Massachusetts has staked its claim in the cranberry bogs.

Cranberry Sauce is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in the Bay State this year, according to a new survey by Hubscore.

The survey analyzed the top 25 most popular side dishes across all 50 states to determine which side reigned supreme.

While corn casserole is the most popular side across America, it is only the fifth most popular side in Massachusetts.

The full Top 5 for Massachusetts’ most popular sides are:

Cranberry Sauce Mashed Potatoes Mac and cheese Green bean casserole Corn Casserole

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

