From Campus To Careers: Landing Your First Job

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — The diplomas are signed, sealed, and delivered, but for the class of 2025, the real test begins: landing that first job. Flexjobs.com says it takes up to 20 applications to get one interview, and up to 15 interviews to get a job offer. While a bachelor’s degree offers a significant financial advantage, new data shows graduates earn over $625 more per week. But it takes more than just a piece of paper to land the job.

The tassel has been tossed, the diplomas are in hand, and for the class of 2025, the real work begins.

According to Indeed.com, a mix of hard and soft skills are consistently in high demand.

Hard skills like marketing, presentation abilities, computer literacy, foreign language proficiency, and research capabilities provide a foundation.

But career experts say it’s often the soft skills that truly distinguish candidates.

“You need to be an effective communicator. You need to be an effective collaborator. You need to critically think,” said Flo Brett, Effective Leadership Academy

Hiring managers consistently seek evidence of critical thinking, the ability to analyze information, and solve problems effectively. Active listening, fully focusing on the speaker, is also crucial. And in today’s fast-paced work environment, time management, leadership potential, the capacity for teamwork, and adaptability are highly prized.

So, while those in-demand soft skills can be the difference-maker in landing that first job, the field of study still plays a significant role in earning potential. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, engineering graduates are projected to command the highest average starting salary this year, at $76,000, followed closely by those in computer science, with a starting salary of $74,000.

