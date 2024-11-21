Local

Cambridge roadway shut down following multi-car crash with one vehicle flipped over

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Traffic is snarled in Cambridge following a multi-car crash on Thursday.

Police say the collision occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Memorial Drive. At least one vehicle is flipped over and both sides of Memorial Drive are closed at Vassar Street while emergency crews respond.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

