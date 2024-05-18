Cambridge police investigating reported sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge police are investigating a reported sexual assault.

The incident happened on Friday, May 17 around 9:18 p.m. in the area of Cambridgepark Drive.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers the suspect was a masked man with a knife. Detectives are processing a crime scene in a resroom of a commercial building, police say.

Cambridge police are working with Massachusetts State Police to identify and search for a suspect. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office has been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Unit anonymously by calling 617-349-9151.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

