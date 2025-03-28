Cambridge police investigating after shooting on Main and Portland Street

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after the Cambridge Police Department received reports of a shooting.

According to police, word came in shortly after 7 P.M. when officers were dispatched to the area of Main and Portland Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim with sustained injuries. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers remain on-scene to investigate the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

