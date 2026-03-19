Cambridge man indicted for sex trafficking several women and a minor, feds say

BOSTON — A Cambridge man has been indicted for trafficking four women and attempting to traffic a fifth victim, including a minor, the U.S. Attorney said.

Daniel Rodriguez, 36, is currently being held in state custody, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. He will be arraigned in federal court in the coming weeks.

A federal grand jury indicted Rodriguez on four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and one count each of sex trafficking of a minor, attempted sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing, and coercing an individual to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution.

According to the indictment, Rodriguez allegedly forced four separate women, one of them beginning when she was a minor, to engage in commercial sex from 2018 until as recently as January 2026.

Rodriguez also allegedly attempted to force a fifth victim to engage in commercial sex on his behalf in 2017.

According to previously filed documents, Rodriguez’s trafficking enterprise involved travel to Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maine.

According to publicly filed documents, Rodriguez was arrested on state charges in January after leading police on a high-speed chase in Randolph, ultimately crashing the car with one of his victims in it.

Rodriguez is accused of using multiple tactics to force his victims to engage in commercial sex on his behalf, including but not limited to physical violence, stalking, and fraud, Foley said.

If convicted of the charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and attempted sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, Rodriguez faces minimum mandatory sentences of 15 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted of the charge of sex trafficking of a minor, Rodriguez faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted of the charge of coercing a person to travel for purposes of prostitution, Rodriguez faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

If you or someone you know is experiencing commercial sex trafficking, authorities urge you to contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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