Cambridge man arrested in connection with breaking and entering into stores in Boston neighborhood

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in connection with breaking and entering into multiple stores in Beacon Hill.

According to Boston police, officers responded to 15 Charles St, 53 Charles St, and 103 Charles St for reports of a person breaking and entering into stores.

While at 15 Charles St., officers located the suspect and arrested James Schaff, 57, of Cambridge.

Schaff will appear in Boston Municipal Court.

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

