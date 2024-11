CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a HAZMAT situation in a research lab in Cambridge Thursday morning.

The incident at a lab on Portland Street was able to be contained but several people were evaluated by paramedics.

Cambridge police officers helped by diverting drivers and pedestrians away from the area.





