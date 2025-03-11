Cambridge announces training for new police body-worn cameras expected to be deployed in April

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The City of Cambridge has announced the rollout for new police body-worn cameras, a critical step in strengthening transparency, accountability, and trust between officers and the community.

Starting this week, the department officers will begin training on the body-worn cameras. According to Cambridge police, by early April, nearly all sworn officers, including command staff, supervisors, patrol officers, and detectives are expected to be trained and equipped with body cameras as they perform their duties.

“The introduction of body cameras is an important step in our ongoing efforts to build trust and strengthen partnerships between our officers and the community we serve,” said Commissioner Christine Elow, Cambridge Police Department. “This program not only enhances the safety of both officers and the public, but it also ensures that we maintain the highest standards of transparency and accountability by ensuring independent verification of incidents, while providing critical evidence in investigations. We know that trust is earned through actions,” Elow added.

The new program is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to public safety and “comes after extensive planning, policy development utilizing national models, and best practices in training.” The department has worked over the past two years to develop a program that meets the highest standards of accountability while protecting civil liberties,” Cambridge police said.

Officers will be equipped with cameras manufactured by Axon.

“This is an important moment for our city,” said Cambridge Mayor E. Denise Simmons. “The implementation of body-worn cameras is about strengthening trust between the Cambridge community and the officers who serve it. This program is part of our larger commitment to public safety, transparency, and accountability.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

