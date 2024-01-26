Call DIRECTV now and demand they keep Boston 25 News on your lineup

DIRECTV CUSTOMERS

DIRECTV IS TAKING AWAY MORE OF YOUR LOCAL TV CHANNELS

Boston25 is the next station on DIRECTV’s list to be taken away from you. They are refusing to come to a new agreement to carry Boston25, and there is not much time to stop them.

WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR YOU?

You will lose access to the local news, weather, and traffic you depend on and the sports and entertainment programming you love. This includes your favorite shows such as Boston25 local news, America’s Most Wanted, Hell’s Kitchen, TMZ, and Fox sports such as college football, basketball, MLB, soccer, WWE, and Nascar.

ACT NOW!

Call DIRECTV now at 1-800-531-5000 and demand they keep Boston25 on your lineup. You can also drop DIRECTV and switch to one of the many providers that carry Boston25. Boston25 is also available free over the air with a digital antenna.• Verizon FiOS: 1-800-837-4966 or https://www.verizon.com/home/fios/• Comcast: 1-800-934-6489 or www.comcast.com• Charter/Spectrum Cable: 1-833-694-9256 or 1-855-243-8892 or http://www.spectrum.com• Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/live-news• YouTube TV: https://tv.youtube.com/• Fubo TV: https://fubto.tv/

NO MORE BROKEN PROMISES

DIRECTV has given you long-term contracts with heavy termination fees, while eliminating some of programming you love. Don’t let them get away with broken promises. Take action today!





