California man arrested, charged with forgery after pursuit on I-95 in N.H.

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A California man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, which ended with the seizure of fraudulent documents.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 20, when a State Trooper observed a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu speeding at 98 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-95 northbound in Hampton Falls.

The driver, later identified as Gongping Cheng, 39, of Monterey Park, California, failed to stop, leading to a pursuit that concluded near Exit 3 in Portsmouth after tire deflation devices were deployed.

After the vehicle was stopped, Cheng was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that Cheng possessed several fake driver’s licenses from multiple states, each with a different false identity.

Cheng faces multiple charges, including:

Four felony counts of forgery,

Sixteen misdemeanor counts of driver’s license prohibitions

additional charges of disobeying an officer

reckless conduct

resisting arrest or detention

reckless operation

Cheng is currently held in preventive detention and was arraigned in Portsmouth District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group