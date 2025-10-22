Local

California man arrested, charged with forgery after pursuit on I-95 in N.H.

California man arrested, charged with forgery after pursuit on I-95 in N.H. (NH STATE POLICE)
By Boston 25 News Staff

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A California man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, which ended with the seizure of fraudulent documents.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 20, when a State Trooper observed a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu speeding at 98 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-95 northbound in Hampton Falls.

The driver, later identified as Gongping Cheng, 39, of Monterey Park, California, failed to stop, leading to a pursuit that concluded near Exit 3 in Portsmouth after tire deflation devices were deployed.

After the vehicle was stopped, Cheng was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that Cheng possessed several fake driver’s licenses from multiple states, each with a different false identity.

  • Cheng faces multiple charges, including:
  • Four felony counts of forgery,
  • Sixteen misdemeanor counts of driver’s license prohibitions
  • additional charges of disobeying an officer
  • reckless conduct
  • resisting arrest or detention
  • reckless operation

Cheng is currently held in preventive detention and was arraigned in Portsmouth District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

