California man arrested, charged with forgery after pursuit on I-95 in N.H.

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A California man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, which ended with the seizure of fraudulent documents.
The incident occurred on Monday, October 20, when a State Trooper observed a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu speeding at 98 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-95 northbound in Hampton Falls.
The driver, later identified as Gongping Cheng, 39, of Monterey Park, California, failed to stop, leading to a pursuit that concluded near Exit 3 in Portsmouth after tire deflation devices were deployed.
After the vehicle was stopped, Cheng was taken into custody following a brief struggle.
During the investigation, troopers discovered that Cheng possessed several fake driver’s licenses from multiple states, each with a different false identity.
- Cheng faces multiple charges, including:
- Four felony counts of forgery,
- Sixteen misdemeanor counts of driver’s license prohibitions
- additional charges of disobeying an officer
- reckless conduct
- resisting arrest or detention
- reckless operation
Cheng is currently held in preventive detention and was arraigned in Portsmouth District Court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
