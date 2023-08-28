Busy week of moving in and out of apartments in Boston and beyond

BOSTON — It is almost turnover day in Boston and surrounding areas. Traditionally, college students move into their new apartments for the new school year on September 1. People are also moving out of their apartments on the last days of August. It can be quite a scene.

College is hard work. Just ask Annabel Hughes who is graduating from Boston University. “It’s definitely stressful. Boston doesn’t make it easy,” said Hughes. But what may be even more difficult – moving day. “It’s just a lot of moving parts all at once,” said Hughes.

The days leading up to September 1 always mean coming and going into new apartments. Many college students are telling us this year it has been tough timing it all out. Asia Adams Lemar says she has two moving days this coming week. “I’m not supposed to move until the 1st but I wasn’t able to get a U-Haul on that date so I was able to get a U-Haul today and secure it so I’m just going to put my stuff in storage and live with my grandmother,” said Adams Lemar.

Boston has a pretty liberal trash policy. They’ll pick up just about everything. But this year one thing in the state is off limits. A new state law that went into effect in November says you cannot leave your mattresses and box springs out for trash pick up. “I understand the concern of the dirty mattresses just laying there. I’ve seen a couple, the dirty mattresses, just laying around,” said Adams Lemar.

Boston is doing a free mattress recycling program if you live in a building with fewer than 6 units. Boston just requires you to call the city to make an appointment for pick up. Neighboring Brookline has a 55-dollar fee. Cambridge and Somerville also have recycling programs.

