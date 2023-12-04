Bus stuck in HOV lane snarls traffic heading into Boston

BOSTON — Traffic on Interstate 93 north heading into Boston is snarled Monday morning due to a coach bus that’s stuck in a high-occupancy vehicle lane.

The bus appears to be broken down and a long line of vehicles are stuck behind it near the Freeport Street exit in Dorchester.

Troopers have responded to the scene and are parked in the left travel lane on the southbound side of the Expressway.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

It’s not clear when the scene will be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

