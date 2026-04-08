Burlington Mall evacuated due to gas leak

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The Burlington Mass was evacuated this morning due to a gas leak.

According to The Burlington Fire Department, a forklift operating in the area of Nordstrom’s had struck a gas line.

Crews walked through the entire mall and meters did not detect any dangerous gases or gas levels present in the building. The mall has since cleared to reopen.

Officials said a slight odor may still be detected throughout the building, but there is no concern to the public.

Residents of Burlington were encouraged to avoid the area to minimize traffic and support response efforts.

National Grid will be making repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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