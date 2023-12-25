Bullet holes found in Brockton home early Christmas morning, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are investigating after bullet holes damaged a Brockton home early Christmas morning.

No injuries were reported. Police said no arrests have been made.

Officers responded to Tilton Avenue after receiving a 911 call around 11 a.m. from a resident reporting damage to their home, police said.

The resident told police that they heard a loud car engine and/or possible gunshots around 3 a.m., and that they later found bullet holes in the home.

Brockton officers found shell casings in the street and damage to the home.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

