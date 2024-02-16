BOSTON — WATCH LIVE: Bruins veteran Milan Lucic in court for start of trial on domestic violence charge

Longtime Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic will appear in court Friday for the start of his trial on a domestic violence charge.

Lucic, a 17-year NHL veteran, pleaded not guilty in November 2023 to a charge of assault and battery on his wife. In January, the court set a jury trial date for Lucic on Feb. 16, 2024.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery at 50 Battery Steet in Boston just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, spoke in the lobby of the building with Lucic’s wife, who claimed her husband tried to choke her, a prosecutor said as he read from a Boston Police Department report.

The victim said that Lucic couldn’t find his cell phone after returning home from a night out drinking and that he began yelling and demanding the phone, the prosecutor stated. The victim told Lucic that she didn’t know where the phone was and attempted to walk away when he allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled it backward.

An officer noted that he observed redness on the victim’s chest and that she stated Lucic didn’t attempt to strangle her during the incident, according to the prosecutor.

The officer and a sergeant subsequently went to Lucic’s apartment, where he “appeared intoxicated when he answered the door,” the prosecutor said. There was also said to be a broken lamp on a nightstand and shards of glass on his bedroom floor.

“He stated to officers that nothing had happened and did not attempt to provide any explanation,” police wrote of Lucic in the report.

Lucic was informed of the allegations against him and he was taken into custody without incident.

The Bruins later announced that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Lucic also decided to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program while he remains on indefinite leave from the team.

Lucic signed a one-year, $ 1,000,000 deal this past summer to return to Boston as a likely capstone to his career.

Lucic led the Bruins with 30 goals during their championship 2010-2011 season and his physical, bruising presence on the black and gold’s forward lines quickly made him a fan favorite in Boston.

Lucic was placed on long-term IR on October 28 after taking a puck to his ankle.

He has been free on personal recognizance since his initial arraignment.

