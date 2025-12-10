Bruins rally to beat Blues 5-2 with two goals each from Kastelic and Minten

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mark Kastelic and Fraser Minten scored two goals each and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Pavel Zacha scored an empty-net goal, while David Pastrnak had two assists in his first game since Nov. 16 after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. Sean Kuraly also had two assists for the Bruins, who won their third straight game and their second against the Blues in the last five days.

Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.

Robert Thomas scored twice for the Blues and Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Kastelic connected with a bouncing puck in the Blues crease and put it into the back of the net to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 8:01 of the third. Minten added an unassisted goal three minutes later.

Thomas’ power-play goal gave the Blues the lead 5:27 into the first period.

Boston peppered Hofer early in the second period, as Morgan Geekie rang a shot off the cross bar and Kastelic hit the right post.

Boston flipped a 1-0 deficit with a pair of goals in a 1:44 span of the second period.

Minten got the equalizer for Boston with 7:12 left and Kastelic made it 2-1 Bruins by tipping Victor Soderstrom’s slap shot past Hofer with 5:26 left in the second.

Thomas tied it at 4:51 of the third. Pavel Buchnevich created the chance by intercepting Andrew Peeke’s pass behind the Boston net and feeding Thomas, who was alone in front.

Thomas has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last eight games.

Geekie’s five-game scoring streak was snapped.

Up Next

Bruins: at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

Blues: at Nashville on Thursday night.

