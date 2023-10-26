Bruins head coach, UMaine alum Jim Montgomery reacts to Lewiston, Maine shootings

New England’s pro sports teams took to social media to express support for the Maine community after the mas shootings in Lewiston that killed 18 people and injured dozens of others on Wednesday night.

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, who spent four years at the University of Maine and captained the Black Bears to the 1993 National Championship, gave his condolences to those affected by the shooting.

“I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine, and I know how great the culture is in that state and I know how great the people are,” Montgomery said. “My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted.”

While Montgomery is a native of Canada, he said he thought of friends and colleagues in Maine immediately.

“For me personally, it was just, I hope I don’t get a phone call from someone that maybe I went to school with or someone that I know that’s affected,” he said.

Jim Montgomery, who played four years at Maine, opens his press conference by offering his condolences to the victims in Lewiston, Maine.



“I know how great the culture is in that state, and I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathy to everyone impacted.” pic.twitter.com/dFepU6QhgA — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 26, 2023

The Bruins posted a statement from the team on social media.

A statement from the Boston Bruins. pic.twitter.com/JxY5oNIFCB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

The New England Patriots and Revolution each released a statement on behalf of owner Robert Kraft.

“The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning. My heart goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss,” the statement reads. “Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”

A statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting: pic.twitter.com/domtxm6cQo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 26, 2023

Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman asked fans to reach out to individuals they know are struggling with the tragedy.

Sickening to see the events in Lewiston, Maine. My thoughts are with all the families.



If you know someone who’s struggling, reach out. A small act of kindness can go a long way. 💔 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 26, 2023

The Boston Celtics were playing in their season opener against the New York Knicks while first responders descended on Lewiston. The Celtics first posted a graphic of the final score with a caption reading “Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine” but deleted the post.

The Celtics would go on to post the statement without the graphic.

Our thoughts are with everyone in Lewiston, Maine. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2023





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group