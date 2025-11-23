Bruins activate Elias Lindholm, place Charlie McAvoy on IR

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have activated forward Elias Lindholm from the injured reserve and placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve.

Lindholm, who has been sidelined since October 30, has played 13 games this season, contributing four goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, McAvoy, who sustained an injury on November 15 against the Montreal Canadians, has recorded 14 assists in 19 games this season. There is currently no timetable for a possible return for the former 14th overall pick.

The B’s get set to face the San Jose Sharks tonight at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group