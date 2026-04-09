Brown University appoints police chief who took over in interim role after deadly campus shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 38-year veteran of the Providence Police Department has been selected to permanently take over as chief of police at Brown University in Rhode Island after three months in an interim leadership role.

Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr. has been appointed vice president for public safety and emergency management and chief of police at Brown University, the school announced Wednesday.

Clements replaces former campus police chief Rodney Chatman, who was placed on leave in December 2025, just days after a gunman killed two students and injured nine others. Clements had been serving in the interim role since then.

The university noted that Chatman’s employment ended on Tuesday.

Clements brings nearly four decades of law enforcement experience, including a 38‑year career with the Providence Police Department and 12 years as its chief. He also previously led the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Brown President Christina H. Paxson and Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Sarah Latham announced the appointment in a message to the campus community, citing Clements’ leadership, national policy experience, and commitment to community‑centered policing.

“Chief Clements brings an extraordinary combination of Rhode Island law enforcement leadership, national policy experience and a deep commitment to community-centered policing that position him to effectively lead public safety efforts at Brown,” Paxson and Latham wrote in a statement. “Over an accomplished four-decade career, he has consistently advanced innovative, data-driven strategies that build trust while enhancing safety.”

As vice president and chief, Clements will lead university‑wide safety initiatives, oversee emergency preparedness and response, strengthen partnerships with local and state agencies, and build trust across campus.

A Providence native, Clements said he is committed to ensuring Brown remains “safe, secure and welcoming” while advancing a modern, collaborative approach to public safety.

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