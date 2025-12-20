Brookline neighbors of slain MIT professor relieved search for shooter is over

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Neighbors of the MIT professor gunned down at his Brookline home Monday are relieved the search for the shooter is over.

The murder of Nuno Loureiro, a husband and father of three, rocked the community.

On Thursday, the body of the suspected shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, was discovered in a storage unit in Salem, N.H., hours after law enforcement officials announced a connection between Loureiro’s murder and the Brown University mass shooting that killed two students and injured 9 two days before.

“Definitely feeling safe and secure,” said Brookline resident Ethan Mazur. “Everyone was really worried for those few days. It seems like there was a lot of angst and kind of caution and nervousness among everyone.”

Officials revealed in a news conference Thursday Neves Valente and Loureiro, who both studied physics, were former classmates in Portugal in the 1990s.

Neves Valente studied briefly at Brown University, officials said.

Brookline neighbors hope to learn the motive for the shootings.

“It’s just like, how can this happen?” said Irmak Ecevit. “I can’t even comprehend it. It’s so sad.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

