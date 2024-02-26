Brockton school committee expects city's response to their call for National Guard

BROCKTON, Mass. — As students prepare to return to the classroom after a week off, the Brockton School Committee awaits a proposal from the city in response to their call for the National Guard at the high school.

Tony Rodrigues is one of four school committee members who publicly called for the National Guard’s help Monday.

“We have to work as a team,” said Rodrigues. “We’re not trying to have a school-to-prison pipeline.”

The calls for increased security stem from months of violence and lack of security at the school. Multiple fights have been caught on camera and posted to social media.

At a meeting Tuesday, Rodrigues says the committee will hear a joint proposal to combat the issue at Brockton High from the superintendent and the mayor.

Mayor Robert Sullivan spoke against the school committee’s idea for National Guard activation, citing a more collaborative solution.

“It will be presented to us at our meeting this coming Tuesday for the corrective action they plan on,” said Rodrigues.

According to Rodrigues, the national guard would serve as substitute teachers and hall monitors at school.

He added, “The national guard should be in there making sure there’s bodies in there.”

Gov. Maura Healy’s team continues to work with Brockton officials to come to a solution, according to Rodrigues.

Community members are planning a rally outside the school as students and teachers arrive. The rally will begin at 6 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

