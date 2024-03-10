Brockton police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 5:04 Saturday morning, Brockton police responded to the area of 44 Brook Street for reports of a shooting.

One person was transported to the hospital, while the other went to a medical facility on their own. According to Brockton police, the victim’s conditions are “not immediately life-threatening.”

One person was detained for interfering and police say there are no suspects at this time, although the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton Police are 508-941-0200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

