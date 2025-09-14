Brockton police investigating shooting that injured 14-year-old

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton police are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old.

According to Brockton police, officers received a call for reports of a shooting shortly after midnight near 228 Belmont Street.

A 14-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital by family members after running behind a nearby building following the incident.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Brockton police.

Brockton police also responded to a shooting a few hours later in the parking lot of the Montello MBTA station. Police say these two shootings do not appear to be connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

