Brockton man injured after box truck crashes into tree on I-93 in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSTON, NH — A Brockton man is recovering after a box truck crashed into a tree in New Hampshire early yesterday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to I-93 North at Exit 23 in New Hampton, where they found a box truck lodged in a tree.

According to state police, the driver, identified as Anilton Resende Barros, 21, lost control while navigating a curve in the road.

The box truck went straight into the median, traveling over the crossover between the north and southbound lanes, struck an embankment, and launched into a group of trees before coming to a final stop in the woods separating the opposing lanes.

Barros suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The left travel lanes of I-93 northbound and southbound were closed at Exit 23 for about four hours for the cleanup of the crash. All lanes were back open at 8:58 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group