Brockton man charged with murder in stabbing death of a man on Halloween

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man is facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of another man on Halloween.

Tyrone Henderson, 70, will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on charges of murder and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, on Friday, October 31, around 9:53 p.m., Brockton Police received a 911 call for a report of a stabbing inside an apartment at 46 Spring Street.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 68-year-old man stabbed multiple times in the neck, chest, and leg.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified pending the notification of his next of kin.

Brockton Police identified the suspect as Henderson, who remained on scene inside the apartment building and was taken into custody.

The stabbing remains under investigation, and authorities say this was not a random act of violence, and there is no threat to public safety.

Henderson is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at Brockton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group