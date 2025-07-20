Brockton man arrested, charged with numerous firearm charges in Roxbury

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that a Brockton man was arrested on multiple firearm charges following a traffic stop in Roxbury on Saturday.

Allante Pires, 28, has been charged with:

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm

Operating under the influence of alcohol

Open container

Speeding

The incident occurred around 2:42 AM when officers observed a vehicle speeding near Moreland Street and Warren Street. Officers then conducted a traffic stop at 14 Hazelwood Street when they noticed signs of intoxication from the driver, including glossy eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol.

During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Pires, was unable to provide a registration and was found with an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle. Officers also noticed a knife on Pires’ waistband.

Despite initial refusal from both the driver and the passenger to exit the vehicle, officers were able to remove them and conducted a pat frisk. A Glock 19 firearm with one round in the chamber and a magazine containing twenty-four rounds was discovered inside the vehicle.

Pires was placed under arrest and is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

