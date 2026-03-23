Brockton man arrested, 2 other suspects summonsed following drug investigation in Boston

BOSTON — A Brockton man was arrested, and two other individuals were summonsed to court following a joint investigation from Boston police.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when Boston police conducted multiple search warrants at 10 Brookline Street. Upon execution of the search warrant, police found two plastic bags of methamphetamine, one plastic bag of ecstasy, liquid fentanyl inside a needle, various pills, digital scales, and approximately $757 in U.S. currency.

As a result of the search, Robert Beal, 41, was arrested at the scene. He faces four separate charges, including:

Possession with intent to distribute class A

Possession with intent to distribute class B

Possession with intent to distribute class C

Possession with intent to distribute class E

At the time of his arrest, Beal also had an active warrant for receiving stolen property and possession of a class A substance.

Later that evening, officers then observed a street-level drug transaction near 616 Massachusetts Avenue. Officers saw two suspects as they entered Chester Park and conducted a stop. Police recovered loose crack cocaine and approximately $40.

Police informed the two suspects from the Chester Park incident that they would be summonsed to Boston Municipal Court rather than arrested due to their medical conditions. They face charges of distribution of Class B, possession with intent to distribute Class B, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

They all will be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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