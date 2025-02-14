Brockton man accused of driving over 100 MPH before crashing charged with murder

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man was arraigned in court on Friday under charges of murder following a deadly crash back on January 13, 2024.

Natanael Defarias, 23, was driving a Mercedes Sedan on 260 Belair Street in Brockton, where he allegedly drove 100 miles over the speed limit in a residential area.

Defarias lost control of the car, ultimately crashing it. Defarias and three others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, unfortunately resulting in the death of 22-year-old Nestor Velasquez.

Defarias is being charged with:

Murder

Motor Vehicle Homicide

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Three counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Defarias has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been placed on a $5,000 cash bail.

The Commonwealth has asked to raise the bail to $100,000, and if Defarias is released, not to operate a motor vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group