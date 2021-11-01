Brockton 9-year-old hero unlocks dad’s phone with his face, calls 911 as carbon monoxide filled home

BROCKTON, Mass. — As a powerful nor’easter raged across the area last week, Jayline Barbosa Brandao’s home was one of many without power for days.

The 9-year old’s mother told Boston 25 News they thought the generator they were using was in a safe place & they had only used it for short periods of time.

“I thought it was just a headache, then 2-3 minutes I didn’t feel anything after that,” said Brandao’s mother.

The 4th-grader sprang into action.

“I heard my dad screaming and say my mom passed out,” said Jayline.

Staying calm, she grabbed her dad’s phone to call 911.

The problem was that the iPhone was locked, and he was overtaken by the odorless gas.

“So, I unlocked it by using my dad’s face,” said Brandao.

It was a race against time.

Carbon monoxide inside the home was measured at over 1000 parts per million.

A potentially fatal amount of gas.

Critical action for the 9-year-old girl.

For her mother who woke in the hospital, she believes her little girl saved her life.

“Oh yes she did I wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t in the house,” said her mother.

