British Consul General celebrates shared scout heritage at luncheon, marking 115th anniversary

BOSTON — This week, Scouting Boston hosted a special luncheon at the Hampshire House, where David Clay, the British Consul General to New England, was welcomed to celebrate the 115th anniversary of Scouting’s founding in the U.S.

The event highlighted the strong, shared history of Scouting between the United Kingdom and the United States.

The gathering was hosted by Tom Kershaw, owner of the historic Beacon Street mansion, which now serves as an elegant event space. Kershaw, a longtime Scouting supporter and Eagle Scout since 1954, opened the event with a nod to the deep-rooted connection between the two nations.

Consul General Clay and Scouting Boston Scout Executive John Judge reflected on Scouting’s beginnings, from its 1907 founding in Britain to its arrival in the U.S. in 1910. They noted that both countries’ ongoing commitment to the movement is one of the many shared values between them.

“It was in 1909 that Chicago publisher William Boyce, lost on a foggy London street, was guided by an unknown Scout,” Judge shared. “That single act of service inspired him to bring Scouting to America, forever changing the landscape of youth development.”

The luncheon also featured Kim Kulasekaran, volunteer leader of Cub Scout Pack 617 in Chinatown, who praised the positive impact of Scouting programs on Boston’s youth.

Kulasekaran showcased several videos of young Scouts sharing their favorite activities and what they have learned through their experiences.

“Kim’s heartfelt story reminded us why Scouting is more relevant than ever—building character, fostering friendships, and connecting young people with the outdoors,” Judge said.

