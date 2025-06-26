Video shows daring rescue of missing man from Mass. swamp

SOMERSET, Mass. — Officers trudged through thick brush to reach a missing man who had gone for a walk in Somerset on Sunday.

Police say they received a call for help at a residence on Lees River Avenue after their family member went for a walk hours earlier and hadn’t returned.

The caller said the man did not normally go out for such a long period of time and that he didn’t bring his cell phone.

A search operation was immediately issued by Shift Commander Adam DaRosa and Sergeant Matthew Lima to try and find the man.

Officer Christopher Phenix stayed with the family while Detective James Cardella and Officer Brenan Cardoza began searching a thickly wooded and swampy area just east of the residence, according to police.

Officer Paul Trenholme utilized a drone to assist the officers on foot.

One hour after the search began, police received a call from residents in the area that they could hear someone calling out for help from a swampy area.

The drone was moved to where the cries for help were coming from, and issued instructions to the man in distress.

Body camera video shows Detective Cardella and Officer Cardoza entering the wetlands, sinking in water almost up to their waists to assist the man out of the swamp and safely back towards his home.

Lt. DaRosa commended all who were involved in the rescue, including Dispatcher Brandon Halbardier, who facilitated the response while also handling the calls and radio traffic alone.

“This recent incident is just one example of the many times that the men and women of the Somerset Police Department have worked together in a coordinated effort to help our citizens,” Chief William Tedford said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group