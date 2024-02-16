Victim dies nearly a week after being shot in Fall River, investigation ongoing

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man shot last week in Fall River passed away Thursday afternoon.

Police say 34-year-old Joshua Medeiros was shot last Friday night near the intersection of Nashua and Blackstone.

He was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office or the Fall River Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

