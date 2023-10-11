Two people hospitalized after dock collapse in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A pier collapse Wednesday afternoon in New Bedford sent multiple people and machinery into the water.

Crews responding to the area of Hervey Tischon Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of a dock collapse found multiple people in the water, according to the New Bedford Fire Department. Two people were transported with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One had to be rescued by a fire boat.

Officials are concerned with the machinery that went into the drink, as they are believed to be leaking hydraulic fluid and diesel. Divers are attempting to retrieve those items.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

