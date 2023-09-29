Two guinea pigs found abandoned in Fairhaven parking lot

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — Officials are reminding pet owners to be responsible if they can’t take care of their animals after two guinea pigs were found abandoned inside a shoe box on Friday.

Fairhaven Animal Control says they responded to the Wal-Mart parking lot and found the duo inside a Converse shot box. They had very little food and it was unclear how long they had been out there for.

The guinea pigs were taken in by the animal control officer and are being monitored, although officers say they’re running out of room.

“We are already overwhelmed with small animals so we will have to make room,” the Fairhaven Animal Control Officer wrote in a Facebook post. “We literally have cages on top of each other. If you can’t care for your animals, please take some time to contact local shelters for help.”

No further information was immediately available.

